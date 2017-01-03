11 killed in crashes over 2016 Christmas travel period

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports that 11 people were killed in traffic crashes across the state during the Christmas holiday travel period.

The 78-hour holiday period began Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. and ended Monday at midnight.

Statewide, Georgia State Troopers investigated 372 traffic crashes that resulted in 175 injuries.

Troopers also investigated eight fatal crashes. The fatal crashes occurred in Cherokee, Lowndes, Paulding, Laurens, Berrien, Coweta, Atkinson, and Baker counties.

Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period were the Cobb County Police Department, Henry County Police Department, and College Park Police Department.

In addition to crash investigations, State Troopers arrested 183 people for driving under the influence.

