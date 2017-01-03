Columbus woman, 36, arrested on child cruelty charges

A Columbus woman has been arrested on child cruelty charges.

Tameka Green, 36, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

She is charged with reckless conduct and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Green is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

