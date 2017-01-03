GoFundMe page raises money for sick Phenix City boy

(WTVM) – Family and friends of a sick Phenix City boy whose wish was granted to meet his favorite football player Cam Newton are raising money for his medical expenses.

Austin Deckard was diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension, which is high blood pressure in the lungs. He was first misdiagnosed with asthma, but Austin’s symptoms became so severe that he was life-flighted to Egleston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

While there is no cure for pulmonary hypertension, if the doctors are able to stabilize his heart, Austin will be required to continuously receive intravenous medication directly to his heart for the rest of his life.

According to a GoFundMe page for Austin, his medical bills will exceed more than $100,000 every year, before any insurance adjustments.

A statement on the GoFundMe page reads “We are asking for your prayers and any financial donations you may be willing to give to help Austin and his family.”

On Dec. 27 Austin’s wish was granted to meet his favorite former Auburn Tiger and NFL player Cam Newton after Austin’s teacher shared a Facebook post that went viral.

Austin had a procedure last Friday that was successful and the doctors say he did much better than expected.

The goal for the GoFundMe page is $20,000. and people have already donated more than $5,000. If you would like to help this family please click here.

