V.A. Dept. asks public's help finding missing AL man with dementia

The Macon County, AL Veteran Affairs Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Earl James Zook is a 72-year-old white male, with blue eyes, grey hair, and suffers from dementia. He stands six feet tall and weighs about 189 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans, and pull-over shoes, traveling southeast near the V.A. Medical Center in Tuskegee, AL around 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Earl James Zook, please contact the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs at (334) 727-6448 or call 911.

