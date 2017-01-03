CA man pleads guilty to sexual assault on Ft. Benning

A California man has pleaded guilty to a sexual assault on Fort Benning last September.

Alberto F. Islas, 59, from Los Angeles entered a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Islas admitted that on Sept. 25, 2016, he assaulted a woman on the Ft. Benning Military Reservation by threatening her with a firearm in an effort to coerce sexual relations.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.

His sentencing will take place in about 60 days following a presentence investigation.

Islas remains in custody, as he has been since the day of the incident.

“This matter was resolved through swift action by the Military Police at Fort Benning and rapid investigation by the FBI, which arrested Mr. Islas and obtained the physical and testimonial evidence necessary to this successful prosecution on the day of the incident,” said United States Attorney G.F. Peterman III.

This case was investigated by the Columbus office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

