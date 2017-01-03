Communities still cleaning up after overnight storms

U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, releases a statement on U.S. military airstrikes in Syria.More >>
U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, releases a statement on U.S. military airstrikes in Syria.More >>
A Columbus tradition has come and gone as Deli Day 2017 was held Thursday.More >>
A Columbus tradition has come and gone as Deli Day 2017 was held Thursday.More >>
Ask any soldier in boot camp if they fear their drill sergeant, and you'll probably get a resounding yes.More >>
Ask any soldier in boot camp if they fear their drill sergeant, and you'll probably get a resounding yes.More >>
AMC Theaters has announced that the Carmike Theaters it bought in the Chattahoochee Valley will officially be rebranded to AMC next week. Here is a list of movie theaters in the Chattahoochee Valley area that will be rebranded.More >>
AMC Theaters has announced that the Carmike Theaters it bought in the Chattahoochee Valley will officially be rebranded to AMC next week. Here is a list of movie theaters in the Chattahoochee Valley area that will be rebranded.More >>
During the BBB Torch Awards presentation Thursday, Leonard Crane received recognition for his many years of service. Multiple awards were handed out including the Integrity Award presented to Anthony Jones from Augusta, Georgia.More >>
During the BBB Torch Awards presentation Thursday, Leonard Crane received recognition for his many years of service. Multiple awards were handed out including the Integrity Award presented to Anthony Jones from Augusta, Georgia.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.More >>