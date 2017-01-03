Columbus officials make list of 100 Influential Georgians

Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley were named as some of Georgia’s most influential people.

GeorgiaTrend.com recently released their list of the 100 most influential Georgians of 2017.

Notable Columbus residents who made the list include Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson, Aflac CEO and Chairman Dan Amos, Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel D. Stelling Jr., Columbus State University President Chris Markwood, and Brian Anderson, President and CEO of the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

The website says those selected all have an enormous impact on the daily lives of Georgians.

Click here to see the complete list.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.