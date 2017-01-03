First-ever female Muscogee Co. sheriff sworn in before city council, cheering crowd

The Beer and Bourbon Festival benefiting the National Ranger Association was held Thursday evening at Chattahoochee Harley Davidson on Williams Road.More >>
The Beer and Bourbon Festival benefiting the National Ranger Association was held Thursday evening at Chattahoochee Harley Davidson on Williams Road.More >>
Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service confirm that an EF-2 tornado hit areas of Stewart and Webster counties.More >>
Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service confirm that an EF-2 tornado hit areas of Stewart and Webster counties.More >>
During the BBB Torch Awards presentation Thursday, Leonard Crane received recognition for his many years of service. Multiple awards were handed out including the Integrity Award presented to Anthony Jones from Augusta, Georgia.More >>
During the BBB Torch Awards presentation Thursday, Leonard Crane received recognition for his many years of service. Multiple awards were handed out including the Integrity Award presented to Anthony Jones from Augusta, Georgia.More >>
Eufaula City Schools is partnering with the Jaxon Life Senior Center to start an annual Senior Dance in response to a Eufaula High School student inviting his grandmother to prom.More >>
Eufaula City Schools is partnering with the Jaxon Life Senior Center to start an annual Senior Dance in response to a Eufaula High School student inviting his grandmother to prom.More >>
A local liquor store closing its doors, for now, according to the owner. This, after a ruling in a civil case, ordered the shop to shut down.More >>
A local liquor store closing its doors, for now, according to the owner. This, after a ruling in a civil case, ordered the shop to shut down.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>