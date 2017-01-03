First-ever female Muscogee Co. sheriff sworn in before city council, cheering crowd

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - It was an historic moment for Muscogee County as its first-ever female sheriff was sworn into office.



Donna Tompkins promised to uphold her office and its duties before a large crowd of supporters and Columbus City Council on Tuesday.



"I'm very proud, very honored, very humbled," she said.



Toward the end of the ceremony, Tompkins was visibly moved, her emotions racing as she finished her oath before Superior Court Judge Gil McBride, as she was cheered on by her family, friends and fellow deputies.



Tompkins already assumed her role as Muscogee County Sheriff right after midnight on Jan. 1, taking the oath before a probate judge.

She won the December runoff election, edging out incumbent John Darr with 51 percent of the vote.



We caught up with Tompkins once the crowd started to leave council chambers. She said she's already shared her vision with city leaders in her first week.



"I told all of them, the things that I ran on were the budget, integrity, things like that and that's certainly what I expect in the future," she said.



Tompkins said she's also asked city councilors for any ideas on cost savings and making an efficient budget.

"Hopefully," she said, " start moving in that direction as I meet with each one of individually."



Right after the ceremony, Tompkins headed downstairs to host a meet-and-greet for her supporters at the City Services Center.



Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley, among others, came down to congratulate Tompkins once the council meeting ended.



Sheriff Tompkins also told News Leader 9 part of her plans for the administration is setting up structure, order and focus within the Sheriff's department.

This, as she's in the process of putting together her team of assistants.



Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.