PHOTOS: CPD searching for Dollar Tree, Comfort Inn burglary suspects

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department property Crimes Unit is seeking assistance in identifying burglary suspects.

According to police, on three separate incidents the same suspect broke into and entered the Dollar Tree on Macon Road and stole several items during each incident on Nov. 16, Nov. 24 and Dec. 15.

On Dec. 30, in a separate and unrelated incident, a difference suspect entered several hotel rooms at the Comfort Inn on Macon Road and committed several thefts. Columbus police released a picture of his vehicle.

If you have any information about the identity or location of these individuals please call (706) 225-4395.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.