Missing teen located after being spotted by Columbus citizen

Missing teen located after being spotted by Columbus citizen

Faith Dantzler (Source: CPD) Faith Dantzler (Source: CPD)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have located  16-year-old Faith Dantzler who went missing Dec. 9. 

According to police, she returned to her residential placement after she was spotted by a citizen that recognized her. 

Faith walked away from Kendrick High Shool on Dec. 9 before returning home on Tuesday night.  

