PHOTOS: Opelika police searching for Walmart credit card theft suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – The Opelika Police Department has received a complaint of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and theft of property.

The incident happened Dec. 28 at Walmart in Opelika, AL. According to the complainant, their credit card was used at Walmart to purchase electronics.

The suspect(s) are described as two white males. One suspect is wearing black pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt, and a black toboggan.

The second suspect is wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, and a black hat. The suspects left in a dark-colored Chevrolet step side truck. Police have shared photographs from store surveillance.

If anyone recognizes the suspects please notify the Opelika Police Department Investigative Services Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.