Phenix City announces road closures due to storm-related damage

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – An area of Phenix City is closed due to storm-related damage.

The city has closed 16th Avenue near its intersection with 12th Place and 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th Place.

The closures will remain in place until repairs are completed.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

