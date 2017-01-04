Auburn DE Carl Lawson declares for NFL Draft

Auburn’s star defensive end Carl Lawson officially announced he’s leaving the Tigers to declare for the NFL Draft.



In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Lawson said, “Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support. Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL #WarEagle.”

Thank you to the whole AU family for your love and support. Please send prayers my way as I embark on this new journey to the #NFL #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/3n33DVgIvS — carl lawson (@carllawson55) January 4, 2017



Lawson is quite the loss on defense, as Auburn will also lose defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who graduates this year.



The Auburn defensive end finished 2017 with 30 tackles, nine sacks, and one forced fumble. He’d been plagued by injuries the previous two seasons after a strong freshman season.



He joins a very deep defensive line class in the NFL, and is ranked 20th on Scouts Inc.’s Top 32 draft board.



The NFL Draft is Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

A remarkable person on and off of the field. Thank you for all of the incredible memories, Carl.#WarEagle https://t.co/iQE9kWf165 — Auburn Football (@FootballAU) January 4, 2017

