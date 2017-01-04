Remembering the Upatoi murder victims a year later

It's been one year since three members of a Upatoi family were brutally murdered. Family and loved ones gathered by the victims' gravesides on Wednesday to remember them.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It has been a year since three members of an Upatoi family were brutally murdered inside a home.

On Jan 4, 2016, the three suspects are accused of breaking into Gloria Short’s home on Bentley Drive and killing her, her son Caleb Short and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.

The suspects, who were all teens at the time, include Jervarceay Tapley, 17, Raheam Gibson, 19, and Rufus Burks, 15. They were all indicted on kidnapping, first-degree burglary, three count and of murder, and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

