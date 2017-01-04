108 Kmarts, 42 Sears to close nationwide

Two local Kmart stores and one Sears store will soon close, according to a new release by parent company Sears Holdings.

The Kmarts located on Macon Road in Columbus and on U.S. Highway 280 Bypass in Phenix City are among the 108 stores closing nationwide.

Additionally, the Sears store on Whittlesey Boulevard is one of the 42 locations closing nationwide as well.

The Sears at the Albany Mall in Albany, GA is also closing.

All of the stores are scheduled to close by the end of March 2017.

