Road closure scheduled at Columbus intersection for repairs

On Monday, Jan. 9, the intersection of 1st Avenue and 7th Street in Columbus will be closed to all through traffic.

The closure will allow a contractor hired by the Columbus Consolidated Government to make street repairs.

A signed detour route will be provided along Broadway, 6th Street, 2nd Avenue, and 8th Street. The intersection is expected to be closed for approximately four weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution in the area of the road closure and detour route.

All questions regarding the closure should be directed to Alex Laffey, Columbus Traffic Engineering Department, at alaffey@columbusga.org or (706) 225-3957.

