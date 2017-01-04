Columbus fire officials searching for person of interest in fire investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus fire officials are searching for a person of interest in an investigation regarding a burning storage building.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at 1:11 a.m. a fire occurred at Liberty Auto Sales located at 4600 Warm Springs Road.

When officials arrived at the scene, the found a storage building burning.

The Columbus Fire and EMS Investigative Services unit seeking help from the public concerning a person of interest in this investigation.

Anyone who has information about this individual should call (706) 653-3500.

