Cooper Creek still closed due to flooding ,Heath Park reopens - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Cooper Creek still closed due to flooding ,Heath Park reopens

(Source: Columbus Parks and Rec.) (Source: Columbus Parks and Rec.)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department announced that Heath Park has reopened.

Cooper Creek Park will be closed until further notice because of the rain and subsequent flooding.

All other parks will remain open.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly