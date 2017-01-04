Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 6 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Feel Good Friday: This week's uplifting stories for Jan. 6

(WTVM) -

People often say the news is depressing, and there’s never anything positive being reported.

Well, we’d have to disagree.

While we often cover many tragic cases, we also share many stories of ordinary people spreading hope and happiness throughout their community.

Throughout the week, we’ll compile a list of uplifting or positive stories and share them on Friday.  

Take a look at these feel-good stories from earlier this week: 

1. We got to see a baby bald eagle hatch from its egg on a livestream! How cute is that? 

2. An aunt created two teddy bears for her nieces that both included video recordings of their late grandfather's voice

3. A sick Phenix City boy's wish came true when he got to meet Auburn football legend and Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton

4. Several Columbus officials were named among the 100 most influential Georgians

5. Two previously conjoined twin girls separated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis are recovering well.

6. Phenix City is about to be recognized on national television when Travel Channel's food truck series "Food Paradise" comes to town on Saturday

7. Learn how local organizations are working to make sure each child in foster care has a backpack and suitcase when they are relocated to a new home. 

8. A local community is rallying to help a blind Catuala woman receive a safe new home

If you know of any positive events happening in our community you’d like us to cover, email us and we’ll pass the information on to the newsroom.

Check out our previous Feel Good Friday stories at this link.

