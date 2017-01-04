Carver high baseball coach raises funds for major renovations

Major renovations for baseball facilities are on the wish list for G.W. Carver High School Varsity Baseball coach, Andy Hicks.

Renovations on the list include new locker rooms, a hitting facility, and upgraded field areas. Hicks said the wishes could become a reality, but the funding isn't there.

“We don't have a locker room up at the baseball field,” said Hicks. “My guys get dressed in the dugout.”

Hicks said the varsity baseball team isn’t the only program suffering from the lack of resources. Hicks explained the softball programs share the same issues.

“When there’s bad weather we're going into the gym to battle other sports for time to practice,” said Hicks. “They bring their equipment to school and they leave it in the classroom. It would be nice to have a locker room to keep all their stuff in their own locker, where it’s put away and safe.”

Hicks says the athletes deserve a facility that keeps their equipment safe and keeps them training for success. However, the renovations will come over time as the program gets the funding to pay for the upgrades.

“We’ve been able to get a lot of the things we need right now,” said Hicks. “We needed new jerseys and now we have those.”

Hicks said before they purchased new jerseys, players would have to sit out, wait and swap with other players before being able to play.

In order to help raise money for the renovations, Hicks created a GoFundMe page where the community could donate. Hicks said he did not reach out to the Muscogee County School District requesting the funds because he wants to follow in the surrounding area’s school spirit of raising their own renovation fund.

WTVM reached out to the Muscogee County School District for more information on the programs funding and budget, but are still waiting for a response.

“Baseball is an expensive sport,” said Hicks.

Hicks thanked his athletes and their newly created booster club which has been a big help in raising money for the program as well.

“I hope I am doing this the right way,” said Hicks, who explained he shared this renovation vision with former head coach David Pollard.

Pollard passed away April 2016 in a car accident. He graduated from Shaw High School in Columbus in 1998, later beginning his involvement in the community as an active athlete in high school.

“This is just a step in the direction to make these guys more successful when you have a facility that they can call their own,” said Hicks. “It starts to build pride in the program.”

To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved.