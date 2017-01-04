Application process now open for School of the Arts in Muscogee Co.

The application process for the new School of the Arts in Muscogee County is now open.

Students who are rising to the 6th – 10th grade in the Muscogee County School District are eligible to apply. These students would be in grades 6-10 at the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Program choices do not include marching band nor sports.

The application is available online at the district’s website, www.muscogee.k12.ga.us , or available for pick-up at the reception desk on the first floor at the Muscogee County Public Education Center, which is located at 2960 Macon Road.

Grades 6-8 are exploratory. High school students must go through the audition and/or portfolio process, and complete an interview. Additional information on auditions and portfolios will be shared once the new school administration team is in place.

The following documents must also be submitted.

Muscogee County School of the Arts Magnet Guidance Reference Form (Submitted by Counselor)

Two Teacher/Instructor Recommendation Forms (Submitted by Teacher/Counselor)

Rising 6th – 8th grade students must have at least one recommendation from a current teacher. The second recommendation may come from a community arts instructor such as a dance, drama, theatre or music teacher.

Rising 9th – 10th grade students must include one recommendation from a current teacher and one recommendation from an instructor familiar with their experience in the applicable arts area.

Attach a copy of the 1st semester report card for the current school year signed by the school’s Guidance Counselor.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline, Friday, February 3, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. All applications must be mailed to: Muscogee County Public Education Center/Department of Arts and Humanities, 2960 Macon Road, Columbus, Georgia, 31906, or submit the completed application in person at the Muscogee County Public Education Center reception/information desk on the first floor.

For more information, parents and students may contact the Department of Arts and Humanities, (706) 748-2122.

