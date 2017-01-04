Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns about asphalt paving scam

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam involving asphalt that is making the rounds in part of East Alabama.

There are reports of a group offering to do small asphalt paving jobs using “leftover asphalt” at half the price.

The problem is the material is sub-standard and will begin to deteriorate within a matter of days, according to the sheriff's office.

The group is operating under the name "Smith Asphalt."

Officials say their primary targets are elderly homeowners in rural areas.

If you have any information or are contacted by these individuals, you are asked contact your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

