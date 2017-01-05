Detour underway at the Riverwalk due to repairs

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
(WTVM) - Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
The Columbus Public Library sits at 100,000 square feet and is the second largest library in Georgia. The building was designed by acclaimed architect Robert A.M. Stern and was completed in 2005.More >>
The Columbus Public Library sits at 100,000 square feet and is the second largest library in Georgia. The building was designed by acclaimed architect Robert A.M. Stern and was completed in 2005.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
A jury has found Will Hayden, former Sons of Guns reality TV star, guilty on rape charges. The jury took just over an hour to deliberate.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>