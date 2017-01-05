Detour underway at the Riverwalk due to repairs - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Detour underway at the Riverwalk due to repairs

(Source: CWW) (Source: CWW)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Water Works and the Columbus Consolidated Government have established a detour.

The detour started around the collapsed section of the Riverwalk located approximately 150 yards north of Bulldog Bait and Tackle behind the National Civil War Naval Museum. It is also near Rotary Park.

CWW is asking that pedestrians and bikers continue to avoid the restricted area until the Riverwalk is repaired. 

They hope to restore the Riverwalk for public use as quickly and as safely as possible.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • breaking

    1 man left injured after shooting on St. Mary's Rd.

    1 man left injured after shooting on St. Mary's Rd.

    Friday, April 7 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-08 03:38:44 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.

    More >>

    Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.

    More >>

  • Tuskegee Airmen Honored at Thunder in the Valley Air Show

    Tuskegee Airmen Honored at Thunder in the Valley Air Show

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:16:06 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    (WTVM) - Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.

    More >>

    Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.

    More >>

  • News Leader 9 live pre-coverage for Thunder in the Valley Air Show

    News Leader 9 live pre-coverage for Thunder in the Valley Air Show

    Friday, April 7 2017 6:20 PM EDT2017-04-07 22:20:40 GMT
    (Source: WTVM/Jose Zozaya)(Source: WTVM/Jose Zozaya)

    Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community. 

    More >>

    Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly