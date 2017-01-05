Detour underway at the Riverwalk due to repairs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus Water Works and the Columbus Consolidated Government have established a detour.

The detour started around the collapsed section of the Riverwalk located approximately 150 yards north of Bulldog Bait and Tackle behind the National Civil War Naval Museum. It is also near Rotary Park.

CWW is asking that pedestrians and bikers continue to avoid the restricted area until the Riverwalk is repaired.

They hope to restore the Riverwalk for public use as quickly and as safely as possible.

