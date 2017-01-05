AL state troopers investigate 31 traffic fatalities during holiday travel period

(WTVM) - Alabama state troopers have investigated 31 traffic deaths during their 17-day campaign to promote traffic safety during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.

The holiday period began at 12:01 a.m. Dec.16, and ended midnight Jan. 1. Results were an increase of traffic fatalities from last year’s 26 cases.

A total of 20 drivers, six passengers, one motorcyclist, one ATV operator, and two UTV passengers were killed. Only seven individuals traveling in vehicles were wearing seat belts, and only one of the two individuals who were to be using helmets were wearing one.

These trooper-investigated deaths bring 2016’s traffic fatalities to 671, which is 144 more deaths than last year.

