School closures underway due to winter weather conditions

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – With the chance of wintry weather comes school closings on Friday. 

The following schools have been canceled on Friday, Jan. 6.: 

  • Chambers County, AL
  • Lanett School District 
  • Tallapoosa County Schools are closing early - Horseshoe Bend closes at 11 a.m. and Dadeville and Reeltown close at 11:30 a.m.
  • Alexander City Schools close at 11:45 a.m.
  • Head Start Centers in Lee and Russell County
  • God's Glory Ministries in Opelika closes at 4 p.m. 

After school activities are also canceled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Chambers County and Lanett City Schools.   

The Chambers County Board of Education says that they will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the weekend and they will send out any updates as needed. 

