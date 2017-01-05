School closures underway due to winter weather conditions

Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Follow all of the news from East Alabama.More >>
Although we are still more than four months away from the official start of the college football season, Auburn Tiger fans have some high exceptions.More >>
Although we are still more than four months away from the official start of the college football season, Auburn Tiger fans have some high exceptions.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning.More >>
Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that happened on St. Mary's Road Friday night that left one man shot.More >>
(WTVM) - Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Among several aircrafts on display this weekend at Thunder in the Valley is one that will bring honor to America’s first African-American military pilots.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
Thunder in The Valley Air Show is celebrating 20 years of providing a family-friendly and aviation-focused experience to the Chattahoochee Valley Community.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
It must happen more than we know about but never with such amazing video evidence.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The company said a liquidation sale will begin on Saturday and it will last for about five or six weeks.More >>
The company said a liquidation sale will begin on Saturday and it will last for about five or six weeks.More >>