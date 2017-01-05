School closures underway due to winter weather conditions - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

School closures underway due to winter weather conditions

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – With the chance of wintry weather comes school closings on Friday. 

The following schools have been canceled on Friday, Jan. 6.: 

  • Chambers County, AL
  • Lanett School District 
  • Tallapoosa County Schools are closing early - Horseshoe Bend closes at 11 a.m. and Dadeville and Reeltown close at 11:30 a.m.
  • Alexander City Schools close at 11:45 a.m.
  • Head Start Centers in Lee and Russell County
  • God's Glory Ministries in Opelika closes at 4 p.m. 

After school activities are also canceled for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Chambers County and Lanett City Schools.   

The Chambers County Board of Education says that they will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the weekend and they will send out any updates as needed. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Best Ranger Competition wraps up

    Best Ranger Competition wraps up

    Sunday, April 9 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-04-09 18:57:52 GMT
    (Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM)(Source: Sharifa Jackson/WTVM)

    It's no easy feat becoming the world's "Best Ranger." Soldiers from Army posts across the U.S. compete for the coveted title, undergoing a grueling 3 days of non-stop competition.

    More >>

    It's no easy feat becoming the world's "Best Ranger." Soldiers from Army posts across the U.S. compete for the coveted title, undergoing a grueling 3 days of non-stop competition.

    More >>

  • 2017 Spring Fling Carnival in Columbus April 7-16

    2017 Spring Fling Carnival in Columbus April 7-16

    Sunday, April 9 2017 12:43 PM EDT2017-04-09 16:43:49 GMT
    (Source: Columbus Civic Center)(Source: Columbus Civic Center)

    The 2017 Spring Fling Carnival is coming soon to Columbus. From April 7-16, folks of all ages can enjoy and exciting carnival midway at the Columbus Civic Center with awesome rides for adults and children with carnival games and food.

    More >>

    The 2017 Spring Fling Carnival is coming soon to Columbus. From April 7-16, folks of all ages can enjoy and exciting carnival midway at the Columbus Civic Center with awesome rides for adults and children with carnival games and food.

    More >>

  • April 5 EF-2 tornado confirmed in southeast counties

    April 5 EF-2 tornado confirmed in southeast counties

    Saturday, April 8 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-04-09 00:51:02 GMT
    (Source: NOAA's National Weather Service)(Source: NOAA's National Weather Service)

    (WTVM) - After a series of severe weather in the southeast last week, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has confirmed an EF-2 rating on a tornado that crossed through Barbour, Henry, and Quitman counties on Wednesday, April 5. The tornado touched down in extreme southeastern Barbour County in the White Oak community producing EF1 damage on White Oak Drive then crossed Sandy Creek into Henry County's White Oak subdivision producing mostly EF1 damage across the entire ...

    More >>

    (WTVM) - After a series of severe weather in the southeast last week, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has confirmed an EF-2 rating on a tornado that crossed through Barbour, Henry, and Quitman counties on Wednesday, April 5. The tornado touched down in extreme southeastern Barbour County in the White Oak community producing EF1 damage on White Oak Drive then crossed Sandy Creek into Henry County's White Oak subdivision producing mostly EF1 damage across the entire ...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

  • Police ID wet, naked woman who thought she was a mermaid

    Police ID wet, naked woman who thought she was a mermaid

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-04-05 19:58:52 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:47:14 GMT

    Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.

    More >>

    Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly