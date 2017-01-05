Newly elected Muscogee County officials dismiss lawsuit against - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Newly elected Muscogee County officials dismiss lawsuit against city

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that newly elected Muscogee County  Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman have decided to drop the lawsuit against the city.

The former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr filed a lawsuit against Columbus city government over his department budget in November 2014.

Darr claimed the mayor and city council overstepped their authority when they took control of the sheriff's department budget for the 2015 fiscal year and cut it by $2 million. 

Linda Pierce was unseated in May 2016 during the primary elections by Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman.

Click here for the lawsuit. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

    (WTVM) - After a series of severe weather in the southeast last week, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has confirmed an EF-2 rating on a tornado that crossed through Barbour, Henry, and Quitman counties on Wednesday, April 5. The tornado touched down in extreme southeastern Barbour County in the White Oak community producing EF1 damage on White Oak Drive then crossed Sandy Creek into Henry County's White Oak subdivision producing mostly EF1 damage across the entire ...

    Although we are still more than four months away from the official start of the college football season, Auburn Tiger fans have some high exceptions.  

    Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning. 

