Newly elected Muscogee County officials dismiss lawsuit against city

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – News Leader 9 has confirmed that newly elected Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman have decided to drop the lawsuit against the city.

The former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr filed a lawsuit against Columbus city government over his department budget in November 2014.

Darr claimed the mayor and city council overstepped their authority when they took control of the sheriff's department budget for the 2015 fiscal year and cut it by $2 million.

Linda Pierce was unseated in May 2016 during the primary elections by Superior Court Clerk Ann Hardman.

