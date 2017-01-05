Community rallies to help get blind Cataula woman new home

Mahaley Lowe, 79, loves her current home, which she grew up in. The problem is it's falling apart, and it's so bad even we couldn't go inside.

However, that's about to change.

Susan Stephens is more than Miss Lowe's home health nurse, she's her friend. But she couldn't believe how her friend was living.

"The roof was falling in and leaking," Stephens said. "The floor was falling in. The bathroom unusable."

Lowe is blind and doesn't feel comfortable around a lot of people, so we could only see cellphone video of her.



She knows her house is in bad shape but that's her home. So Stephens wants to do all she can to get her a place where she can live comfortably and safely.

"I have seen the love of community here and I knew if I got the word out, that's all I needed to do that people would step up," says Stephens.

One of those people is Wayne Fussell, who owns a business in Cautaula. Stephens told him about Miss Lowe and that set the wheels in motion.

They now have a local builder who's willing to build a 600-square-foot home on the property next to the old one.



"I think everybody getting together we can do thousand it won't cost anybody a whole bunch of money," says Fussell.



They need $53,000 to begin building the new home. If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account please click here.

