Winter weather conditions won't affect Auburn and Opelika city s - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Winter weather conditions won't affect Auburn and Opelika city schools

(Source: AP Graphics)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn and Opelika city schools plan to be open on Friday, Jan. 6.

Since no freezing rain or snow is predicted for the Lee County area prior to midnight Friday evening school will remain open. however, after-school programs at the elementary schools will close at 5 p.m.

Decisions about team and school groups with late afternoon, night and Saturday events will be made on an individual event basis. 

Any trips planned for Friday, Jan. 6 or Saturday, Jan. 7 outside of Lee County, north of I-85, should be canceled, according to Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

If weather conditions change, the schools will send out an automated message to parents and post the information on the school website.

