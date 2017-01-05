No injuries reported following Chattahoochee Co. school bus acci - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

No injuries reported following Chattahoochee Co. school bus accident

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A Chattahoochee County school bus was in an accident near Cusseta Thursday afternoon.

According to the superintendent’s office, no injuries were reported and all students have been released.

It is believed that the school bus was from the elementary school.

Details are limited; check back for more updates.

