Rules, regulations for flying drones in Columbus

As more and more drones are starting to fly around Columbus, there are some rules and restrictions pilots need to be aware of.

The Federal Aviation Administration list rules and regulations on their website that you must follow, and longtime drone flier Brandon Moore says the rules are stricter in Columbus.

“Most of Columbus is Class D airspace which is a “no-fly zone” – keep up with the maps and know what is going on,” Moore said.

Moore also has advice for first-time fliers.

“Take it slow, take off with the drone, do some small maneuvers, and become comfortable with operating the drone,” Moore said.

Dayton Preston said he bought his son an entry-level drone because he knew it was going to crash a couple of times.

"We make sure to keep up with where he's flying when he's flying at 13 years old he can't get a commercial license until he's 16,” Preston said.

If you’re thinking about buying a drone, it could become more than just a hobby.

“This has turned from a hobby to hopefully some college later on down the road and maybe a career," Preston said. "They’re an absolute blast!”

If you have more questions about drones, Auburn University offers a program that helps pilots with FAA documentation and basic flying techniques. For more information, click this link.

