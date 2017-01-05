Columbus man arrested second time on child molestation charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus man arrested second time on child molestation charges

Keith Sebastian Ray, 36 (Source: Columbus Police Department) Keith Sebastian Ray, 36 (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus man has been arrested for the second time in less than a month. 

Keith Sebastian Ray, 36, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:50 p.m. and charged with child molestation. 

He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. and will be continued until Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Ray was previously arrested in December and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child molestation.

According to a CPD arrest report, Ray admitted to giving two girls ecstasy and "then fondled" another female.

Despite the admission in the police report, Ray pled not guilty to the three charges and was released on a $27,000 bond. Ray, who had no prior offenses, was told by the judge that he is not allowed around minors and any violations of that order would result in his immediate arrest.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright WTVM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    •   
