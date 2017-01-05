CPD releases description of suspect in deadly 32nd Ave shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department has released more details about Thursday afternoon's deadly shooting in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue, including a description of the suspect and getaway vehicle.

The suspect as a black male between 20-35 years old standing between 5'8" - 6'2" tall and weighing between 170-215 pounds. The suspect possibly fled the scene in a large dark colored SUV.

Several individuals were also apparently videotaping the fight on their cell phones when the shooting took place.

Police are asking anyone that knows anything about this incident or who might have any video of this shooting to please contact Cpl. Donna Baker of the Homicide Unit at 706-225-4047 or DBaker@columbusga.org.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that Dominique Devonte Horton, 22, of Columbus was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds at Midtown Medical Center. His body is being sent to Atlanta for autopsy.

Bryan says another man, Dondre Hill, was also shot during the incident. He was treated and later released from the hospital.

Details are limited; check back for more updates.

