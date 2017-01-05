Nursing job opportunities boom in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Nursing job opportunities boom in Columbus

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Job opportunities are booming for nurses in the Valley, as hiring initiatives ramp up to tackle a local and national nursing shortage.

"The Baby Boomers are growing older and as a result of that, a lot of the Baby Boomer nurses are retiring, but they're also becoming patients," said St. Francis Chief Nursing Officer Shirley Hoskins.

Add that to changes in the healthcare system, and the American Nurses Association expects the nationwide shortage won't stop any time soon.

Hospitals in the Valley continue to recruit nurses to tackle the problem, filling the seemingly endless vacancies.

Columbus Regional will welcome dozens of new team members next week, but still have about 10 current nursing potions up for grabs.

St. Francis administrators also say they're looking to bring more nurses on board.

Working with five nearby nursing schools, Columbus Regional Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham thinks the profession will provide great career opportunities for those who stay in the area.

"It provides a diversity of opportunities for you to do a lot of different things, particularly when there's a shortage, there's more opportunities than when there's not," said Cary Burcham, Columbus Regional's Chief Nursing Officer.

Sign-on bonuses and increased salaries for all nurses are just some of the initiatives hoping to get qualified candidates through the door.

If you're interested in applying to Columbus Regional you can click here. Those interested in a nursing position with St.Francis can click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.

  • LocalMore>>

  • April 5 EF-2 tornado confirmed in southeast counties

    April 5 EF-2 tornado confirmed in southeast counties

    Saturday, April 8 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-04-09 00:51:02 GMT
    (Source: NOAA's National Weather Service)(Source: NOAA's National Weather Service)

    (WTVM) - After a series of severe weather in the southeast last week, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has confirmed an EF-2 rating on a tornado that crossed through Barbour, Henry, and Quitman counties on Wednesday, April 5. The tornado touched down in extreme southeastern Barbour County in the White Oak community producing EF1 damage on White Oak Drive then crossed Sandy Creek into Henry County's White Oak subdivision producing mostly EF1 damage across the entire ...

    More >>

    (WTVM) - After a series of severe weather in the southeast last week, the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee has confirmed an EF-2 rating on a tornado that crossed through Barbour, Henry, and Quitman counties on Wednesday, April 5. The tornado touched down in extreme southeastern Barbour County in the White Oak community producing EF1 damage on White Oak Drive then crossed Sandy Creek into Henry County's White Oak subdivision producing mostly EF1 damage across the entire ...

    More >>

  • Auburn University kicks off 2017 A-Day game

    Auburn University kicks off 2017 A-Day game

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-04-08 23:02:37 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    Although we are still more than four months away from the official start of the college football season, Auburn Tiger fans have some high exceptions.  

    More >>

    Although we are still more than four months away from the official start of the college football season, Auburn Tiger fans have some high exceptions.  

    More >>

  • 2 injured in unrelated, overnight Columbus shootings

    Saturday, April 8 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-04-08 22:27:07 GMT

    Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning. 

    More >>

    Columbus Police are investigating two, unrelated shootings that happened less than an hour apart early Saturday morning. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

    Saturday, April 8 2017 12:24 PM EDT2017-04-08 16:24:16 GMT
    Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. (Source: SC Department of Corrections)

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

    The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning. 

    More >>

  • Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after social media prank

    Michigan boy, 11, hangs himself after social media prank

    Friday, April 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:58:55 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:58:55 GMT
    When an 11-year-old Michigan boy saw social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide, he hanged himself in his room.More >>
    When an 11-year-old Michigan boy saw social media posts indicating that his girlfriend had committed suicide, he hanged himself in his room.More >>
Powered by Frankly