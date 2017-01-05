Columbus business Swoon & Co. working to make things right with customers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus-based online retailer Swoon and Co. is working to make things right with customers after many were outraged that they did not receive products they paid for.



Business owner Jenny Pierce says her business grew quickly and she wasn’t prepared for it.



“The company grew larger than we could have ever imagined," says Pierce. "Just this year, we started at 20,000 fans in July and now we have over 53,000 so just in that amount of time the number of customers we receive messages from in a week it is sometimes overwhelming.”



Since our investigation aired, Pierce has begun working with the Better Business Bureau to improve the F rating it currently has.



“After your first story the company has been responsive to the complaints that we have got,” says Kelvin Collins Interim CEO of the East Alabama / West Georgia Better Business Bureau. “We're contacting the customers that had complaints. When she provides a response, we go to the consumer to verify that they have a tracking number or their merchandise and once that happens then we close out those complaints as resolved.”



Pierce says she has learned a lot and is working to make sure her business never has these issues again.

“Since everything aired on the news we have hired more people," Pierce said. "Tomorrow I have an interview to hire a personal assistant to accumulate everything that has been going on, help me answer the questions and resolve the issues in regards to the problems that were at hand.”



Pierce says 2017 is a re-branding year for her business. She will be hosting a sale at Pure Salon on January 14 and invites those who question her business to come to the event and give her a second chance.



