Upatoi investigation in the hands of district attorney

Columbus Police are sharing more details about the investigation of the tragic and brutal deaths of three family members in Upatoi one year ago.



Major Gil Slouchick says when his investigators were called to the Bentley Drive home, they worked around the clock to solve the case.



Gloria Short, her 17-year-old son Caleb Short, and her 10-year-old granddaughter Gianna Lindsey were found lying inside Gloria's home, beaten to death.



Slouchick says there are not many details he can reveal about the investigation until the case goes to court.



"At this point in time, you know we have three people in custody and the investigation stands with the district attorney's office. They have the case and we still continue to investigate certain things and get things back from the crime lab," said Gil Slouchick.



Family and loved ones gathered by the victims' gravesides at Green Acres cemetery Wednesday to remember them.

