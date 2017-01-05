Columbus shelters help the homeless by opening for cold weather

A few local shelters will be open for extended hours to give people a place to stay during winter weather over the next few days.

Starting Friday until Tuesday morning, the Valley Rescue Mission will be open due to the cold weather.

The SafeHouse on Hamilton Road in Columbus will be open Saturday, Jan. 7 from 7 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 9 at 2:30 p.m.

As always, no questions asked and no one is refused.

