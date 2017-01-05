15th annual Totes 2 Tots collects bags for area foster children in need

The Columbus Cottonmouths partnered with the New Apostolic Church and Georgia Cancer Specialists to collect suitcases for Georgia's foster children.

On Thursday, people came out to donate to the 15th annual Totes 2 Tots Drive at the Columbus Cottonmouths’ game at the Civic Center.

The organizations are working to make sure each child in foster care has a backpack and suitcase when they are relocated to a new home.

"Something as simple as having a suitcase or a backpack to use instead of a trash bag to carry their belongings in really makes them feel better, it helps out their sense of pride that they've got something that they can call their own," said Christine Seyfert with Totes 2 Tots.

Donations of backpacks, duffel bags and suitcases will also be accepted Saturday, Jan. 14 at the New Apostolic Church as part of the drive.

