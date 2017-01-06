Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co. schools 'chronically failing'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Governor Nathan Deal has announced a list of Georgia schools that will receive the Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards and a list of 'chronically failing' schools, including schools in Muscogee County.

There are 53 districts that will receive the Highest Performing award, which was an increase of 31 schools from 2016.

A list of chronically failing schools has been released, which includes 153 schools in 35 districts, which is an increase of 26 schools since last year.

Here is a list of chronically failing schools in Muscogee County:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Dorothy Height Elementary School

Baker Middle School

Forrest Road Elementary School

Davis Elementary School

South Columbus Elementary School

Eddy Middle School

The following Muscogee County Schools will receive the Greatest Gain Award:

Aaron Cohn Middle School Silver

Blackmon Road Middle School Gold

Britt David Magnet Academy Platinum

North Columbus Elementary School Bronze

Northside High School Bronze

The following Muscogee County schools will receive the Highest Performing Award:

Britt David Magnet Academy Platinum

Columbus High School Silver

