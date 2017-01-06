Power restored for Columbus residents after large truck hits pow - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Power restored for Columbus residents after large truck hits power pole

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Power has been restored after an 18-wheeler hit a power pole which later caused power outages.

There were 300 customers affected in the area of Buena Vista Road and Pembroke Court.

According to the Columbus Waste Collection Division Manager Les Moore, an 18-wheler hit the power pole Thursday night which caused the wires to hang low.

Power was shut down for about 300 customers after a Columbus recycling truck made its rounds and got caught up in the lines. 

