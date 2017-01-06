Zoo Atlanta closes 2016 with near record-breaking attendance

ATLANTA (WTVM) - Zoo Atlanta welcomed nearly 1 million visitors in 2016, an increase of more than 77,000 from last year.

The zoo received 997,996 visitors, which is considered a huge milestone by President and CEO, Raymond B. King.

“We’re honored that the zoo continues to grow in importance in its community, King said. “This growth means that many more individual and families are being introduced to all that the zoo has to offer, especially in terms of education and conservation. That’s our mission, and that’s why the zoo’s here.”

2016’s attendance record was surpassed only once when giant pandas Lun Lun and Yang Yang made their debut in 2000.

Some of Zoo Atlanta’s 2016 highlights include Lun Lun’s birth to twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, and the birth of a grandchild for the legendary late Willie B. the gorilla.

These offspring were joined by the births of two Angolan colobus monkeys, chinchilla kits, Burmese star tortoises, Guatemalan beaded lizards and several other births.

Achievements consist of the launch of the Quarters for Conservation program. The program donates 25 cents of every zoo admission to field conservation projects.

