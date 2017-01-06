WTVM Editorial 1/6/17: Nursing shortage creates opportunity

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Our recent report on the local nursing shortage highlighted the growing opportunities for current and future nursing graduates.

This is great news for young people looking for a fulfilling and meaningful career.

Local hospitals throughout Western Georgia and Eastern Alabama are looking to replace retiring staff or to add to existing nursing staff.

As our population ages, more nurses will be needed and that makes healthcare careers look like a very smart bet.

Columbus State is building a Health Sciences Education Center on Broadway, smartly capitalizing on the growing need and interest in medical careers.

The best nurses are smart, patient, kind, and quick to respond to patient needs.

Almost every one of us will need nurses at some point in our lives, usually when we are at our most vulnerable.

Young people motivated to help others by becoming a nurse will always find steady employment.

And that could be a big part of the prescription for a healthy regional economy.

