Auburn police arrest man for allegedly stealing alcohol and cigarettes at store

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – The Auburn Police Department arrested a man for burglary and theft on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Curtis Vann Holmes, 48, from Auburn, was charged with burglary in the third degree and theft of property in the third-degree.

The arrest is the result of an investigation by Auburn Police into a burglary that occurred on March 25, 2016, at a convenience store located in the 1600 Block of W Farmville Rd.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., an officer responded to a burglary in progress alarm and call at the business and discovered that someone had forced entry inside and stole alcohol and cigarettes.

Further investigation into the incident resulted in Holmes being developed as a suspect; he was captured on video surveillance and identified as the individual responsible for committing the burglary.

Detectives obtained warrants for Holmes’ arrest charging him with burglary in third-degree and theft of property in the third-degree.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 5 by Auburn Police after being released from the Macon County Jail, where he was being held on burglary and theft of property charges.

Holmes was transported to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $4,500 bond.

