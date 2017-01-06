Georgia's Red Cross suggests winter weather preparedness tips

(WTVM) – As winter weather is underway in the Chattahoochee Valley, the Georgia’s Red Cross suggests tips to prepare for the frigid temperatures.

The Red Cross recommends that residents stay informed of weather updates and plan ahead to shelter in place to avoid treacherous travel.

At least a three-day supply of food and water for each person in the household is recommended as part of a family emergency kit.

Also, it’s important to go to the store and stock-up. Everyone is urged to take precautions to reduce the risk of home fires and the potentially damaging effects of frigid temperatures on people, pets, water pipes and more.

Here are some tips to prepare ahead of time:

Build an emergency kit well in advance: Don’t forget to include critical documents, medications, food, water, blankets and warm clothing for your entire family.

Winterize your vehicle and keep the gas tank full. A full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing.

Stay informed. Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels for critical information on snow storms and blizzards from the National Weather Service (NWS).

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure that their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.

Running water, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside and kept clear.

For a detailed list of winter weather preparedness click here.

