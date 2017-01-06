Columbus mayor releases statement on winter weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson has released a statement ahead of the possible winter weather Friday and Saturday.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Mayor Tomlinson says:

WINTER ADVISORY

We are expecting a winter storm across central Georgia tonight and Saturday. Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected in the Columbus area. We ask that you take great care over the next few days and do not travel on slick or uncertain roads.

We can expect to see rain, sleet or snow mix. Roads and bridges may become slippery and hazardous for travel since wet surfaces will freeze as temperatures drop below freezing on Saturday morning. Wet surfaces can also refreeze at night creating black ice.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected especially for Saturday night. There may be power outages as with any winter storm.

Gov. Nathan Deal will also declare a state of emergency for 79 counties at noon today, January 6, and Muscogee County is included in the list.

Please prepare for the winter storm by:

Developing a family communications plan to know how you’ll contact one another and reconnect if separated.

Please bring your pets INSIDE.

Minimize travel during winter weather.

Keep extra blankets, sleeping bags, flashlights, and candles in case the power goes out.

