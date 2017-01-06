Columbus State University unveils $27 million nursing building

A packed house for Columbus State University ceremonial ribbon cutting for Frank D Brown Hall, which the school of nursing will primarily call its home.

Among the many visitors who packed the 90,000 square-foot complex, Mayor of Columbus, Teresa Tomlinson extended her congratulations for the university’s newest addition.

“It’s because of you and the vision that you saw,” said Tomlinson. “From the humble though significant beginnings of CSU that we are here today.”

The $27 million building with the namesake of former Columbus State University President is equipped with state-of-the-art simulation labs, group learning spaces, and advanced technology across the classrooms.

Private donors funded the project, which took 460 tons of structural steel and over 140,000 bricks to build.

The Dean of CSU's College of Education and Health Professions, Deirdre Greer, said the building holds much more purpose than its physical presence.

“We hope to support and work with this community to make Columbus one of the best cities in the country,” said Greer.

Within the building, the Columbus Regional Mathematics Collaborative also houses its operation. Serving schools in surrounding counties with materials and supplies, CRMC Director, Denise Peppers, said their new location makes operations much smoother.

“Being closer to Phenix City helps us to cross over the river and serve those teachers even more,” said Peppers. “Definitely being down here just allows us to collaborate even more with partners.”

Frank D Brown Hall is planning to operate in full force, as it welcomes around 1,800 additional students for the first semester of 2017.

