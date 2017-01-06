Gov. Deal swears in new GA Chief Justice

ATLANTA (WTVM) – Georgia now has a new Chief Justice on the job.

Justice P. Harris Hines was sworn in by Governor Nathan Deal Friday in the House chamber of the state Capitol.

Hines’ wife stood by his side during the ceremony holding the bible for him.

The Chief Justice is the leader of the state's judicial branch, presiding over oral arguments before the Supreme Court as well as meetings at which justices reach their decisions. The chief justice also serves as the top spokesman for the state's judicial system.

Hines was unanimously chosen in September by his fellow justices in September to succeed retiring Chief Justice Hugh P. Thompson.

Harold Melton was also sworn in as presiding justice which is second in line in leadership.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved.