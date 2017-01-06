EXCLUSIVE: Auburn student at Fort Lauderdale airport during shooting

Auburn student Calen Santos recounts the tense moments inside the terminal as the shooting happened. (Source: WTVM)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WTVM) - One of the airline passengers inside the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport at the time of the shooting was an Auburn University student

Calen Santos recounts the tense moments inside the terminal as the shooting happened.

“As I am looking at my phone I heard a gunshot like very close to me and I look up and I see the man and just immediately duck under some chairs. I was on the phone with my mom when the whole thing happened and I was like I love you I love you I have to go, said Calen Santos, an eyewitness.”

Santos says one man that helped him get out of the airport broke a rib trying to escape.

Some passengers spent 45 minutes hiding from the shooter.

The Auburn student is now working to retrieve his bags left in the airport and return to campus before classes begin next week.

