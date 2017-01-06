Consumer Watch: What not to buy in January

(WTVM) – Many of you may be looking for deals, especially after all you spent for the holidays, but there are some things you should avoid buying this month.

If saving money is a priority in 2017, January is a great time to start.

Here are the recommendations on what not to buy this month according to personal finance website NerdWallet.

January is a great time to buy a television or even bedding.

First: Smartphones. Nerdwallet says prices tend to go down when a new model is released. For the iPhone, that's usually September and Samsung's Galaxy S8 could be in April.

Second, toys are typically hot during the holidays not after.

Lastly, the best mattress deals are around President's Day next month, Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Click here to read the full list from NerdWallet.

